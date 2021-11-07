The Big Picture, 7 November 2021, Written Update: Rani Mukerji & Ranveer Singh recreate scenes from movies

In today's episode, Ranveer Singh invited a great personality on the stage from Bollywood. As Ranveer started today's evening he invited Rani Mukherji on the stage. Everyone appreciated Rani Mukherji when she entered the stage with a big smile. Ranveer complimented Rani Mukherji and her white Kurti which was styled by beautiful jewelry and sunglasses. Rani Mukherji complimented Ranveer and asked about Deepika. Then Ranveer invited Saif Ali Khan on the stage and showers so many compliments on him. Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherji were on the stage to promote their upcoming picture Bunty aur Babli 2. They told about their movie and asked everyone to watch it.

Then Ranveer asked Rani Mukherji about her acting career. Rani reveals some interesting events during her time in cinema and also gives some good advice to Ranveer. Ranveer asked her to do some movie scenes with him. First, they started with the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai movie's dialogue. Ranveer was in full acting form recreated the scenes from the movie which goes like, A Man only Bowes his head in front of three women which is a mother, A goddess, and a lady boss. Everyone started laughing and asked who is Lady boss. Then Ranveer replies that he was referring to Rani as a lady boss because she is the wife of Aditya Chopra who is the Chairman of Yash Raj Films. Rani started laughing and teased Ranveer saying he is naughty. Then Saif and Rani danced with Ranveer on koi Mil Gaya song.

Then Ranveer told them about the rules of the game and told them about the lifelines. Ranveer explained about the cash prize they will get after answering questions. The quiz round was becoming interesting with time. Saif and Rani were enjoying the game they even had a debate and cute fights. Ranveer did a video call with the cast of Bunty and Babli 2.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

