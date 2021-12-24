The Big Picture: Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa grace Ranveer Singh’s show & raise entertainment quotient

The Big Picture is one of the most popular reality TV shows that are being aired presently. It is a picture-based quiz reality show, hosted by the superstar actor Ranveer Singh. It is the debut show of Ranveer Singh on the small screen. The show is graced by numerous celebrities every weekend and for the upcoming episode, the audience will be entertained by the comedian couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbaachiya.

The ace comedians and excellent hosts, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbaachiya will be taking the entertainment to another level on the show The Big Picture. They will be seen doing some fun tasks with Ranveer Singh for the Christmas special episode. They will be entertaining the audience and making them laugh out loud with their dynamic combo. There will also be seen engaging in fun banter with each other as well as with the host of the show. There will be a hilarious entry of the couple in the show as they will be wrapped up in a gift box.

Here are a few glimpses from the episode-

In the episode, Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be seen pulling a leg of host Ranveer Singh as he says that he admires the way Ranveer presents the options to the contestants. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will also be seen playing the picture-based reality quiz. The show has earlier been graced by numerous stars like Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Shetty, Katrina Kaif, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, and many others.



