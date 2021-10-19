The Big Picture: Contestant wishes to eat a lavish meal with money won; Ranveer Singh shares his experience

The new concept quiz show, The Big Picture hosted by the Bollywood star Ranveer Singh premiered the last weekend and it has been received well by the audience. Ranveer Singh perfectly fit in the role of a host and the audience is intrigued by his charismatic personality. In the recent promo shared by the actor, he is seen with a contestant of the show as he asks her wish for the amount earned by her. To this, she gives a very peculiar reply that she wants a lavish dinner, but Ranveer shared a very different approach to eating with forks and knives.

In the promo shared on social media, it is seen that Ranveer asks the contestant what she wants to do with Rs 10000 earned by her in the game. She sweetly says that she wants to take her family to a lavish restaurant that has forks and knives, as they have never been to one like that. Ranveer is quite surprised by this desire. He says to her, “From my personal experience, I would tell you that using a fork and knife is very overrated. The real taste is in eating with hands.” The contestant says that she wants to try it at least and in the end, they will eat by hands only, which makes the host and the audience laugh.

See promo here:

The Big Picture is a game show which is the television debut show of Ranveer Singh. The show is based on a unique concept, where the contestants have to answer questions based on pictures. The show was visited by numerous celebrities on the grand premiere and Ranveer also performed on one of his hit songs.



