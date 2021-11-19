The Big Picture: Ekta Kapoor reveals having a crush on Ranveer Singh; Here’s how actor reacted

Actor Ranveer Singh will be seen hosting television czarina Ekta Kapoor and 'Naagin' star Mouni Roy on 'The Big Picture’. Though the episode has not been aired yet, promos of the upcoming episode have left fans excited.

The recent promo of the upcoming episode has taken fans by surprise. In the short clip, Ekta Kapoor can be seen confessing that she has a crush on Ranveer. This started when Mouni revealed the secret via a video from a past event wherein Ekta said that the one Bollywood actor she has been crushing hard on is Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer was left in complete awe of Ekta after knowing the secret and said, “Main aaj is manch pe apne pyaar ka izhaar karne wala hoon.” Soon, he is seen dancing to the producer’s father Jitendra’s popular ‘Naino Mein Sapna’ with her. Ekta keeps blushing all this while and later says, “I cannot do this for anyone else but for this man,” pointing at Ranveer.

Previously, Ekta had taken to her Instagram handle and shared about her guest appearance on the show with Mouni. She dropped several pictures with Ranveer from the sets and wrote, “Something coming up soon. !!!!!! Can u guess! With beautiful @imouniroy n the super charming. @ranveersingh” On the work front, Ekta Kapoor has several interesting projects lined up, which are bankrolled by her. She has the Disha Patani starrer KTina which is expected to release this year. Apart from this, Ekta is also producing Ek Villain Returns featuring John Abraham, Disha Patani, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria. The film is slated to hit the screens next year. Ekta also has Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada and Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna’s Goodbye.