The Big Picture: Host Ranveer Singh starts shooting for the promos of the upcoming quiz show

The shooting for the TV debut show of Ranveer Singh has finally started as the actor was spotted recently when he had gone for shooting the promos of the show. The announcements for the upcoming reality show The Big Picture, were done a few months back. The actor has now started shooting for the show, as it will be aired very soon.

As per reports, the Bollywood star was spotted stepping out of his luxurious car. He was seen sporting a casual yet dapper black and white tracksuit along with a pair of white sneakers. He had accessorized his look with white sunglasses and a white mask. His hair was in a top knot bun adding swag to his look.

See pictures here-

He had recently shared some marvellous pictures dressed in a stylish blue suit. It seems to be one of the looks from the promos of his upcoming entertainment reality show.

The show The Big Picture is based on the concept of the knowledge and visual memory of the contestants, which will allow them to win prize money. The contestants will have to answer 12 questions based on a picture and they will have three life-lines for assistance.

The most interesting fact about the game is that the contestants can participate, play, and win from the comfort of their homes. The registration for the show has started after the launch of the show was announced and the promos were done by .