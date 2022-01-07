The Big Picture: Karan Johar and Kajol dance with Ranveer Singh on the song ‘Dafaliwale’

The upcoming episode of the quiz reality show The Big Picture will be brimming with Bollywood magic as the episode will be graced by Bollywood star Kajol and producer-director Karan Johar. The two of them are best friends and will be having a great time on the sets, where they will not only play games but also engage in fun activities. They will be welcomed by the star host Ranveer Singh.

In the promo of the upcoming episode, Ranveer is seen enjoying the presence of his guests Karan Johar and Kajol. He will be presenting them a question based on the picture on the screen. Karan and Kajol will select the answer even before all the options are revealed. Ranveer says, “Muje options bhi complete karne nhi diye”, Karan retorts, “Kyuki hume pyar ki pungi ho rahi thi”. Then Ranveer is seen playing the dafli and Karan Johar is seen dancing on the song ‘Dafliwale Dafli baja’.

See promo here-

In the episode, Kajol will be burning up the stage with her red hot bodycon gown with a thigh-high slit. Karan Johar will be seen in an all-black outfit with a studded blazer. The duo will be seen dancing along with the host Ranveer Singh on Kajol’s hit song ‘Bole Chudiyaan’. Karan Johar had earlier shared a BTS video of him reaching the sets of The Big Picture. He was seen going to the dressing area and later chilling with Kajol as they are seen lounging. As Ranveer tells them that it's time to start the show, Karan says where is my rickshaw, and a glimpse of a decked rickshaw is seen in the clip.



