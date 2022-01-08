The Big Picture: Karan Johar cries after watching late father Yash Johar’s AV; Ranveer Singh, Kajol hug him

The upcoming episode of the game show, The Big Picture will be graced by BFFs Karan Johar and Kajol. The makers of the show have released the quirky promo of the episode and it is all things happy and fun. However, what steals the limelight is the emotional moment of Karan Johar after watching his late father Yash Johar’s AV clip. It so happened that after paying a dance tribute to the Padma Shri director, a throwback video of the filmmaker’s father was played on the big screen.

In the clip Yash Johar can be seen saying, “What I loved is Karan using the tagline, ‘It’s all about loving your parents’ for his film. I don’t think I have ever gotten a better gift.” After watching the video, Karan Johar breaks down with tears filling his eyes. Host Ranveer Singh quickly rushes to console him with a hug. Meanwhile, Johar finishes the promo saying ‘Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost.” After his statement, Kajol cheers for her BFF with a round of applause.

The promo also showcases that many iconic scenes from Karan’s hit movies Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham will be recreated on the stage of The Big Picture. While sharing the clip, the makers stated, “#TheBigPictureFinale ab hoga larger than life kyunki celebration ke liye aa rahe hai the beautiful @kajol and the immensely talented @karanjohar. Dekhiye #TheBigPictureFinale, ek anokha quiz show, 8th-9th Jan, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par.”

The concept of the new quiz show will be based on knowledge and visual memory of the contestants. The players will be offered three lifelines to redeem themselves in case they get stuck. The contestants have to face twelve questions to win the jackpot grand prize.

