The Big Picture: Katrina Kaif dons cop avatar, impresses Ranveer Singh with Simmba dialogue; Watch

Actress Katrina Kaif and filmmaker Rohit Shetty are all set to make an appearance on the sets of ‘The Big Picture’ to promote their upcoming film ‘Sooryavanshi’ and fans. While the show will air next weekend, interesting promos from the episode have already taken over the web.

In a recent promo, Katrina Kaif can be seen showing off her cop avatar and leaving the audience amazed. The clip starts with the actress telling Rohit Shetty that he should make a movie with a female cop as lead and then goes on to show how she would be perfect for the role. She says, "Mere zameer mein dum hai, Isiliye meri zaruratein kam hai." Ranveer Singh, the host of the show, then says, "Bajirao, aaj tak maine bhut dekhe lekin tujh jaisa maine aaj tak nahi dekha." To this, Katrina gives a savage reply from Ranveer’s Simmba movie and says, "Bhau, Je Mala Mai Nai Te Sangha, Tell me something I don't know." This leaves Ranveer Singh impressed.

Click HERE to see the promo.

Previously, on her Instagram story, Katrina had also shared a happy photo with Ranveer and Rohit from the sets of the quiz show. Ranveer Singh will have a cameo appearance in Sooryavanshi. Even Ajay Devgn will be seen in the movie. Apart from Sooryavanshi, Katrina Kaif will be seen alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi in Phone Bhoot. Lastly, the star has also teamed up with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt for a buddy road-trip film helmed by Dil Chahta Hai fame director Farhan Akhtar.