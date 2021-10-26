The Big Picture: Katrina Kaif & Ranveer Singh to engage in a dance off on their hit numbers

Ranveer Singh’s photo-based quiz show, The Big Picture has been quite popular among viewers right from the very start. Many celebrity guests have graced the show since the beginning making the episodes all the more fun and exciting to watch. This weekend, the audience and viewers will get to witness Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif and filmmaker Rohit Shetty on the game show, taking the glam quotient much higher. Recently, many promos of the upcoming episode have been posted by Colors on its official social media platforms. One such promo shows Ranveer and Katrina engage in a dance off on popular songs from their films.

A few hours back, Colors shared a promo of the upcoming episode of Ranveer Singh’s The Big Picture. This weekend will be a Diwali special episode and will be graced by Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty. In the promo, we see Rohit Shetty say that India wants to know who is the better dancer between Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif. Ranveer and Katrina are then seen dancing the hook steps of their hit numbers. This includes ‘Tatad Tatad’ from Ranveer’s film Goliyon Ki Raasleela RamLeela and Katrina’s famous dance number, Chikni Chameli from Hrithik Roshan starrer Agneepath. The two actors nail the hook steps to perfection.

Take a look:

The director-actress duo will be promoting their film upcoming film, Sooryavanshi, which will be releasing in theatres on November 5th. Rohit Shetty’s cop action-drama stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Singham Ajay Devgn and Simmba Ranveer Singh. Fans had been awaiting the film’s release since long, but it kept getting delayed because of the Covid 19 pandemic.

