The Big Picture PROMO: Ranveer Singh hosted game show to start from THIS date
Finally, the most awaited show The Big Picture makers have announced the date of the show to start. The game show will be hosted by Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is also making his television debut. For a long time, social media was buzzed with the news and promos of the show. The Big Picture will go on air on October 16. The makers have released a new promo video featuring the actor who is seen making an electrifying entry on the stage.
The channel wrote, “Ranveer ke saath shuru hoga sawalon ka ek naya silsila. Dekhiye The Big Picture, ek anokha quiz show, 16th October se, Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par.” The video starts with the actor clad in a blue suit enter the stage and in the background, Bajirao Mastani's song Malhari is being played. The actor looked dapper as he also shared the pleasantries with the audience and even shakes a leg with them. The Big Picture will air on Colors TV every weekend.
As soon the promo video was shared, fans dropped heart and fire emojis and also called the actor ‘All rounder’. Ranveer often entertains his fans with his fun banter. He will be next seen in 83, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Cirkus, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.
Coming back to the game show, there are no lifelines in the show and the contestant can bring one partner with him/her ‘Into the Picture’ at any point during the play. The maximum number of partners that can come on board with a contestant will be three but the winning prize will have to be split equally at the end of the game. It is expected that the show will have a grand prize of at least Rs 1 crore.
Also Read: The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh introduces a new exciting twist in the show