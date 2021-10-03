The Big Picture PROMO: Ranveer Singh hosted game show to start from THIS date

Finally, the most awaited show The Big Picture makers have announced the date of the show to start. The game show will be hosted by Bollywood actor , who is also making his television debut. For a long time, social media was buzzed with the news and promos of the show. The Big Picture will go on air on October 16. The makers have released a new promo video featuring the actor who is seen making an electrifying entry on the stage.

The channel wrote, “Ranveer ke saath shuru hoga sawalon ka ek naya silsila. Dekhiye The Big Picture, ek anokha quiz show, 16th October se, Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par.” The video starts with the actor clad in a blue suit enter the stage and in the background, Bajirao Mastani's song Malhari is being played. The actor looked dapper as he also shared the pleasantries with the audience and even shakes a leg with them. The Big Picture will air on Colors TV every weekend.