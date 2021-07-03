The Big Picture PROMO: Take a look at Ranveer Singh's different roles as he introduces his TV debut

Through the promo, Ranveer introduces the format of his upcoming TV show.

is all set to enter the TV industry. After earning extraordinary fame in Bollywood with his acting, the actor had taken a turn towards the television industry and he will be launching a unique reality show named, “The Big Picture”. The superstar will be seen as the host of the show.

In the latest video shared by the actor, he is seen sitting in a theatre as he showcases a gallery of his roles right from an adorable Bittu to the brave Bajirao. As he takes you through a memory lane of his popular roles, he shared the concept of the show. In the promo, the actor revealed that the show is about pictures and they with come with a set of questions, and by answering them people will earn huge amounts.

Talking about his first TV show, the actor said, “In my journey as an artiste, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant. Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything – it’s been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor, and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India. Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with Colors’ The Big Picture. The proposition of introducing India to a ‘now’ generation quiz show sealed the deal for me.”

The Big Picture is a show that will test the knowledge and visual memory of the contestants. They will have three lifelines, using which they will have to correctly answer twelve visual-based questions for winning the grand prize money.

