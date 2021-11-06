The Big Picture: Rani Mukerji reveals having a crush on Aamir Khan during Ghulam shoot

Ranveer Singh is all set to welcome Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan on his show The Big Picture. The duo will not only be playing the picture-based quiz show, but also they will be having a lot of fun with the host. Ranveer will recreate some popular scenes from Rani Mukerji's films on his TV show The Big Picture.He will be seen proposing to Rani in Shah Rukh Khan style and they will be seen dancing on her superhit song. Rani and Saif will be on the show to promote their upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Now as per the latest reports in Indian Express, Rani will be seen revealing that she had a crush on Aamir Khan while filming Ghulam. While speaking about the movie Rani revealed that she used to have a crush on Aamir Khan during the shoot. She also admitted to being very nervous during their shoot and said, "I have learned so much from him during Ghulam, and also from Shah Rukh during the filming of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Mujhe garv hota hai ki maine unke saath itna saara kam hiya (I feel proud that I done so much of work with them)."

On the work front, Rani is now set to be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 with Saif Ali Khan. The film is set to release in theatres on November 19. The Hichki actor will also be seen in Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. She last appeared in the 2019 film Mardaani 2.