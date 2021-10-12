The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh adorably reveals he says ‘I Love You’ to Deepika Padukone every day; WATCH

After carving a niche for himself in the film industry, actor Ranveer Singh recently made his television debut. The Padmaavat actor has donned the hat of a host for a new television game show titled, The Big Picture. On Tuesday, October 12, the channel shared a brand new promo to brace fans for the upcoming episode of the game show, which saw Ranveer revealing some intriguing details about his love life.

In the clip, fans can see Ranveer Singh creating a romantic moment for his contestant. He questions the female participant if his husband is romantic. To which, she states that her hubby is less expressive. Upon listening to her complaint, Ranveer adorably reveals that he says ‘I Love you’ to wifey Deepika Padukone every day. While doing so, he also asked the contestant’s husband to express his feelings on national television. The teaser was shared with a quirky caption that reads, “Dekhiye kaise poori duniya ke saamne Ranveer ne humaari contestant ko aakhir mana hi liya karne, apna pyaar ka izhaar. Dekhiye The Big Picture, ek anokha quiz show, 16th October se, Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par.”

Take a look:

Speaking of the concept of the show, it is based on knowledge and visual memory of the contestants. The players will be offered three lifelines to redeem themselves in case they get stuck in the middle of the quiz game. Reportedly, the contestants have to face twelve questions to win the jackpot grand prize.

Meanwhile, in terms of movies, Ranveer Singh has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. He is waiting for matinee theatres to open in full capacity for the release of his upcoming films, Sooryavanshi and 83. He will also star in projects including Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus.

