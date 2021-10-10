The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh answers quiz questions about Karan Johar & Sanjay Leela Bhansali; VIDEO

Superstar Ranveer Singh is making his television debut as a host on the quiz-based reality show ‘The Big Picture’. The Sooryavanshi star will be hosting the show for the first time in his career. The Big Picture will premiere on October 16 and the star is ready to hype up the show with his energetic personality and magnetic charm for the wide audience of the small screen. The promos of the show have officially been revealed by the makers where Ranveer can be seen answering some trivial image-based questions along the lines of the format of the show.

In the latest promo of the show, Ranveer Singh answers questions with regards to Karan Johar and his frequent collaborator Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Ranveer was shown a picture where he is standing alongside an actor, and he mentioned that the picture is with Karan Johar clicked during ‘Sooryavanshi’. Ranveer has done several films with prolific filmmaker Sanjay Bhansali and his next question was regarding the first film that he participated in with the director as he saw the behind-the-scenes image and mentioned the name ‘Ram Leela’.

Take a look:

Ram Leela is the first film where Ranveer starred alongside Deepika Padukone. In the recent interaction with the media for The Big Picture, Ranveer Singh described his own ‘Big Picture’ in life. Ranveer said, “Ek pyaara sa ghar ho, jisme meri wife aur mere bacche khush aur swasth rahe. What else can I ask for? My only hope is that I can entertain everyone till my very last day. This is the ‘Big Picture’ of my life!”

