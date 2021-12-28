The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh blows a kiss to Govinda, dances on 'UP wala Thumka' on New Year special episode

In the upcoming episode of the quiz reality show The Big Picture, there will be lots of fun, laughter, and of course, dancing. The New Year special episode of the show hosted by Ranveer Singh will be graced by the Bollywood icon Govinda. As per the promos shared on social media, he will not only be playing the game but also have a great time on the sets with the host.

In the promo, Ranveer Singh will be welcoming the actor and falling on his feet to express gratitude to him. Ranveer and Govinda will also be seen grooving together on the steps of Govinda’s superhit track ‘UP wala thumka'. As Govinda recreates a scene from his popular movie Partner, Ranveer Singh can be seen mesmerized by the performance. The actor also had a fan moment as he cheers for Govinda from the audience stand and blows a kiss to him. The episode will be aired on New Year's eve.

See promo here-

The picture-based quiz reality show The Big Picture is the television debut of the actor Ranveer Singh. He is getting highly appreciated by the audience for his entertaining and energetic hosting. The show has been graced by numerous celebs in the past including Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Rohit Shetty, Rani Mukerji, Saif Ali Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Mouni Roy, and others. The recent episode was graced by the comedian couple Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, who engaged in numerous fun activities.

