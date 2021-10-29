The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh calls contestant Pintuben 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' as she takes risk for 20 lakh

Newly-launched quiz reality show The Big Picture is faring exceedingly well among the audiences. People are enjoying Ranveer Singh as the host of the show. The show has been graced by some popular celebs like Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. The upcoming episode will be full of entertainment as the contestants of the show will be seen answering the questions based on the pictures. In the latest promo, Ranveer Singh is seen amazed by the daring attitude of one of the contestants Pintuben.

Pintuben will be seen stuck at a question with the reward money of 20 lakh. Ranveer Singh tells her to be cautious and says, “Taking risk or not is completely in her hands”, to this, she replies confidently, “Risk lena hai”. Later, she is seen hugging Ranveer Singh in excitement as she wins the amount.

The weekend episode of the show will be graced by Katrina Kaif and director Rohit Shetty. In the promo, host Ranveer Singh was seen flaunting his dance moves in front of actress Katrina Kaif on stage. The duo will be engaging in an entertaining dance-off to their respective superhit songs- Tattad Tattad and Chikni Chameli. While Katrina Kaif nailed it with Ranveer Singh's signature 'Tattad Tattad' step, Ranveer Singh gave his all to Chikni Chameli's iconic dance move which left Katrina in splits. Rohit Shetty and Katrina Kaif will be gracing the Diwali special episode of the show.



