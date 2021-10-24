The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh dances on wife Deepika Padukone's song 'Pinga' with TV bahus Tejo & Seher

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is trending ever since he made his TV debut with the reality show The Big Picture. His energy and fun banter with contestants is surely fun to watch. The actor always ensures that he creates a laughing environment so that contestants are relaxed while answering the questions. However, apart from them, television celebrities and Bollywood celebrities have also graced the show. This time, television bahus Tejo from serial Udaariyaan and Seher from Choti Sardarni will be seen on the show.

The makers have shared a promo video in which Tejo and Seher are seen entering the set with dhol and band. They are dressed in ethnic wear and set the mood right. As soon as they reach the stage, Ranveer Singh was also seen shaking legs with them on the song ‘Pinga’. The song is from the film Bajirao Mastani which stars Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra. It was one of the hit films of the year and the song is still very popular.

The moves which Ranveer Singh showed with the TV bahus are unmissable. He thoroughly enjoyed it. The video is captioned as ‘Diya Tejo aur Seher ne audience ko surprise The Big Picture ki manch par! Dekhiye The Big Picture, ek anokha quiz show, Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par.” During the promo, he had also revealed that he keeps Karwa Chauth fast for Deepika Padukone.

Click here to view the promo:

To note, earlier also, the actor had danced on the song ‘Ghoomar’ with a contestant. The video was trending.

Also Read: The Big Picture: Sara Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor engage in fun activities with host Ranveer Singh