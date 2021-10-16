The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh gets emotional on hearing contestant Abhay Singh's story of hardship

The debut show of Bollywood star Ranveer Singh will finally start from tonight. In the premier episode, the audience will get to see the emotional side of the actor on hearing the story of a contestant of the show. He will also be seen doing a special gesture for him which will win the heart of his fans.

In the episode, one of the contestants is Abhay Singh, a teacher from Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh. He will be sharing about his life journey with Ranveer Singh on stage, which will leave the star teary eyed. During the conversation, Abhay reveals how he lost his father at the tender age of 12, with one last wish that was to ensure that Abhay takes care of the family.

Ranveer was moved after listening to Abhay’s hardships and how he started teaching young kids to make ends meet. On getting to know about Abhay’s desire to resume his education, Ranveer will also speak to Abhay's mother over a video call and praise her son.

The Big Picture is India’s first and unique visual-based quiz show which will bring many such stories to life. The contestants and viewers will have a great opportunity to win big prizes.

The audience can watch the grand premiere episode of The Big Picture on Saturday and Sunday. The actor has been shown to have won hearts of the contestants by presenting a contestant with a pair of running shoes. He even helps her put on the shoes by going down on his knee. Well, recently in a promo, we saw how Ranveer fulfilled the wish of one of the female contestants on going for a tea date right in the middle of the show.



