The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh introduces a new exciting twist in the show

The highly awaited and new-concept reality show hosted by Bollywood star Ranveer Singh will be hitting the TV screens soon. This is the debut show of the actor, due to which the excitement for the show has doubled. In the latest promo of the reality show, the host has revealed an exciting twist in the show. As per the format, this time the lifeline of the show will also be able earn money on the show.

As per the promos of the show, the people watching the new show can also earn money with the contestants. As per the rules explained by Ranveer, numerous interesting and strange things happened this year and one among them is the new twist in the show. In this new show, the viewers of the show will be able to become partners of the contestants and they will be able earn cash money.

See promo here-

The Big Picture is a unique game show which puts viewers’ knowledge to the test with a series of picture-based questions, with connected players working along in real-time from home with a studio player to win a cash prize. There are a total of 12 questions during the game with the stakes rising with each step. The questions will keep getting difficult at every point as the cash prize rises. 

As per the format of the show, there are no lifelines in the show. The contestant in the studio can bring in one partner with him/her ‘Into the Picture’ at any point during the play. The maximum number of partners that can come on board with a contestant will be three but the catch is, the winning prize will have to be split evenly at the end of the game with as many numbers of partners the contestant has invited to play along at that point in time. The partner will have already given the correct answer from their home so the journey of the contestant continues. This aspect makes the show interesting and also involves the viewers by giving them a chance to participate and win from the comfort of their homes. It is expected that the India version will have the grand prize of at least Rs 1 crore.

