The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh introduces a new exciting twist in the show

The highly awaited and new-concept reality show hosted by Bollywood star Ranveer Singh will be hitting the TV screens soon. This is the debut show of the actor, due to which the excitement for the show has doubled. In the latest promo of the reality show, the host has revealed an exciting twist in the show. As per the format, this time the lifeline of the show will also be able earn money on the show.

As per the promos of the show, the people watching the new show can also earn money with the contestants. As per the rules explained by Ranveer, numerous interesting and strange things happened this year and one among them is the new twist in the show. In this new show, the viewers of the show will be able to become partners of the contestants and they will be able earn cash money.

The Big Picture is a unique game show which puts viewers’ knowledge to the test with a series of picture-based questions, with connected players working along in real-time from home with a studio player to win a cash prize. There are a total of 12 questions during the game with the stakes rising with each step. The questions will keep getting difficult at every point as the cash prize rises.