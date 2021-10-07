The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh relishes the glory in a staggering PIC; Deepika Padukone reacts

Ranveer Singh is one of the busiest stars currently working in the Hindi film industry. After delivering several staggering performances and blockbuster films, Ranveer is now going to front an upcoming quiz-based reality show ‘The Big Picture’ on Colors. The star recently appeared on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 to launch to promote his show. The Big Picture is Ranveer’s first outing as a full-fledged reality show host. The star is known for his energetic screen presence and generous fan meets. Ranveer Singh has several films in the pipeline including his latest upcoming release ‘Sooryavanshi’.

On Thursday, Ranveer Singh took to Instagram and shared a lovely picture from the sets of The Big Picture where he is standing like a glorious personality simply relishing the glitz and glory that surrounds him for the performer he is. While sharing the picture, Ranveer wrote in the caption, “Where I belong”. Deepika Padukone took to the comment section and supported Ranveer by writing, “You got this”. Rapper Kaambhaari who had appeared in Ranveer’s film ‘Gully Boy’ also reacted in the comment section with a fire emoticon. Actor Maniesh Paul also took to comments and wrote, “Yesss” along with fire emojis.

Take a look at the post:

Ranveer Singh is currently awaiting the release of his several mega ventures including ‘Sooryanvanshi’ and ‘83’ where he is portraying the role of former Indian cricket captain Kapil Dev. Directed by Kabir Khan, 83 will be releasing on Christmas 2021. Ranveer also has Jayeshbhai Jordar and Cirkus lined up to get a release.

