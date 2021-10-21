The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh reveals he fasts for Deepika Padukone on Karwa Chauth

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are known for their superb chemistry and adorable bond. Ranveer Singh leaves no chance to prove his love for his beloved wife. Currently, he is hosting the reality show The Big Picture, which is his television debut show. He won the hearts of women as he revealed that he is fasting on Karwa Chauth for his wife Deepika Padukone.

In the promo, it is shown that the show is graced by TV show bahus, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia. They will be seen in their character as they play the unique quiz show with the host of the show. The actresses asked if its true that he also keeps the fast for Deepika Padukone on Karwa Chauth, to which he agreed and said yes he does. Hence, Priyanka says lets put mehandi on your hand do some rituals of the festival. Nimrat draws a heart and wrote D inside it. Ranveer was seen overwhelmed with the gesture and blew kisses to it from his other hand. He also showed it to the audience. They also brought chunar and a sieve to look at moon and Ranveer picked the sieve to do the same as instructed by Nimrat and Priyanka.

See promo here:

The Big Picture is a new concept quiz reality show. The show involves the process of challenging the pictorial memory of contestants as they answer questions based on pictures and win cash prizes.



Also read- The Big Picture: Sara Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor amp up the glam quotient on Ranveer Singh’s game show