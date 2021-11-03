The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh reveals how he impressed Deepika Padukone during the shoot of Lungi Dance



While shooting for this track, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh said that he was trying to impress Deepika Padukone while dancing with contestant Divyansh on 'Lungi Dance.' He was chatting with a contestant on Ranveer Singh's show 'The Big Picture.'

During the weekend episode, Divyansh will be answering the questions asked by the host Ranveer Singh and also they will be having conversation about their fathers. As Divyansh opens up to Ranveer about how his father has supported him in his struggles, the host also reveals how his father has deeply contributed to his success. Divyansh also told Ranveer that he is the first person from his village to become a Civil Engineer. He hails from Uttar Pradesh.

Both Ranveer and Divyansh in a conversation opened up about their life struggles. Divyansh shared about the hardships his father faced to get him a good education. Ranveer also told how his father struggled financially when he went to study in America. He further mentioned how his father never made him realise the troubles he and his mother went through and can relate to Divyansh's story.

Ranveer also danced with Divyansh on 'Lungi Dance' song. Ranveer revealed that he was trying to impress Deepika Padukone when she was shooting for this song. Ranveer said: "During the shoot of this song, I was on the sets as I was trying to woo Deepika."

'The Big Picture' airs on Colors.

Comments
Anonymous : The most attractive couple. DP & RS !
REPLY 2 1 hour ago
Anonymous : Sweet this couple Ranveer with Deepika.
REPLY 2 1 hour ago
Anonymous : STUNNING HUSBAND & WIFE.BEST SHOW
REPLY 2 1 hour ago
Anonymous : a happy family.deepika & ranveer a dream couple.
REPLY 2 1 hour ago
Anonymous : The poem of eternal love. DeepVeer!
REPLY 2 1 hour ago
Anonymous : Ranveer, love Deepika well any day and night! Enjoy with her all your life! It's yours !
REPLY 2 1 hour ago
Anonymous : Gorgeous couple RANVEER with DEEPIKA !
REPLY 2 1 hour ago
Anonymous : DEEPIKA HERITAGE WITH RANVEER IS JUST LOVE.
REPLY 2 2 hours ago
Anonymous : The eternal love ,Ranveer with Deepika ! I LIKE BIG PICTURE SHOW !
REPLY 2 2 hours ago
Anonymous : I love my DeepVeer
REPLY 2 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Deepveer forever
REPLY 2 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Power couple
REPLY 2 2 hours ago
Anonymous : the big picture with a ranveer drink a glass of wine love your wife because you are blessed with such a goddess as deepika.
REPLY 3 2 hours ago
Anonymous : DEEPIKA, RS's diamond shines with love and fulfillment
REPLY 3 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Ranveer has a stunning and beautiful wife"DEEPIKA PADUKONE".Smart man
REPLY 2 2 hours ago
Anonymous : deepveer and the big picture.best
REPLY 2 2 hours ago

