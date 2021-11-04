The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh shakes a leg with Rani Mukerji on her hit track ‘Koi Mil Gaya’

Rani dance with Ranveer
In the upcoming episode of Ranveer Singh hosted quiz show The Big Picture, there will be two special guests. For the upcoming weekend episode, the show will be graced by Bollywood stars Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan. The duo will not only be playing the picture-based quiz show, but also they will be having a lot of fun with the host. In the recent promo of the show, Ranveer Singh will be seen proposing to Rani in Shah Rukh Khan style and they will be seen dancing on her superhit song. 

The recent promo has increased the excitement of the fans of the show. It is seen that Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan have come to the show to play the game and promote their movie Bunty aur Babli 2. In the promo, Ranveer adds a comic twist to the iconic dialogue of Shah Rukh Khan as he gives her a rose and says, “I Love You” to Rani who pays no attention to him and leaves everyone in splits. Then Ranveer says, “Ek mard ka sir sirf 3 auraton ke saamne jhukta hain, apni maa ke saamne, Durga Maa ke samne aur maalkin ke saamne.” Hearing this everyone is seen laughing out loud and even Rani could not hold her laughter. Then both of them will be seen grooving on the song, Koi Mil Gaya and Ranveer blows a kiss to her.

See the promo here:

Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan will also be sharing fun anecdotes from their upcoming movie.

