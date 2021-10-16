The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh shares moments before the grand premiere of the show; PICS

The most awaited and completely unique quiz show will be premiering tonight. The grand premiere night also mark the debut of the celebrated actor, Ranveer Singh, on the small screen, as the host of the show. With the industry’s most popular entertainer on the show, it will surely be a massive hit. The grand premiere episode will bring a new and exciting game for people and celebrities to earn prizes based on their visual memory. Just hours before the airing of the grand premiere, the actor has shared an entourage of his final preparation as he dons the role of the host.

In the pictures shared by the Gully Boy actor, Ranveer Singh, confidence is beaming from his face as he gets ready to rock the stage on the grand premiere. He shared pictures from the final look checks to his spectacular dance performance as the show commences. He shared photos with captions of ‘getting in the zone as he looks dapper in sharp black formals. He also shared a picture with Siddhartha Basu as he wrote, “With my coach and mentor. The great grandmaster of Indian quizzing. The one and only – Siddhartha Basu”. He is seen reading his cue line and sharing that gratitude is his superpower.

See pictures here-

Coming to the game show The Big Picture, there are no lifelines in the show and the contestant can bring one partner with him/her ‘Into the Picture’ at any point during the play. The maximum number of partners that can come on board with a contestant will be three but the winning prize will have to be split equally at the end of the game. It is expected that the show will have a grand prize of at least Rs 1 crore.



