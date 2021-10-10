The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh takes the first female contestant of the show on a ‘chai date’; VIDEO

Ranveer Singh is making headlines ever since he announced his game show The Big Picture. The promo’s of the show have been doing the rounds and the actor is all set to conquer the small screen with his charming and energetic personality. The Big Picture will premiere on October 16 and the first promo’s of the show has surfaced on the internet wherein the actor can be seen in his quirky avatar and can be seen fulfilling the wish of a female fan.

In the promo that is running, we can see a female fan with Ranveer Singh who is playing the game. She tells the actor that she always dreamt on going for a ‘chai date’ with Ranveer. On this, the actor calls a tea maker who serves tea for both Ranveer and the contestant. The happiness on her face is evident and indeed the actor really made her feel on top of this world with his gesture. Sharing this wonderful video, Colors TV wrote, “he Big Picture ke manch par Ranveer ke saath humari peheli contestant ne kiya apna "chai" date ka sapna poora.”

Take a look:

In the recent interaction with the media for The Big Picture, Ranveer Singh had candidly opened up about the exciting plans that lie ahead for him. In a heart-warming moment, he described his own ‘Big Picture’ in life with his actress wife Deepika Padukone.

When he was quizzed about where he sees himself in the future, and the definition of his own life’s ‘Big Picture’ Ranveer responded by saying, “Ek pyaara sa ghar ho, jisme meri wife aur mere bacche khush aur swasth rahe. What else can I ask for? My only hope is that I can entertain everyone till my very last day. This is the ‘Big Picture’ of my life!”

