The Big Picture: Registration for Ranveer Singh's show starts tonight on World Emoji Day; Details Inside

The registration for the upcoming entertainment show The Big Picture, hosted by Ranveer Singh, will be starting tonight.

The Bollywood superstar is making his debut on television screen with the reality show The Big Picture. The actor will be the host of the entertainment reality show. In the show, he will be showing pictures to the contestants and the audience, and he will be asking questions related to the pictures. The actor is excited to be a part of the show.

As per the channel's post on social media, the registration for the show will begin tonight from 9:30 pm. On the special day of The World Emoji Day, the channel is going to start the registration process for the new concept exciting show. The caption of the post read, “#WorldEmojiDay par emotions ko chupaaiye nahi, khulke dikhaaiye! The Big Picture mein participate karne ke liye aap kitne excited ho? Comment kijiye apne reactions using emojis Taiyaar ho jaaiye #TheBigPicture mein hissa lene ke liye aaj raat 9.30 baje se. Register kijiye khudko on Voot App, voot.com ya MyJio App par aur ek simple se sawaal ka dijiye jawaab.”

See the post here:

The format of the show is simple. Sharing his views about his first TV show, Ranveer Singh said, “In my journey as an artiste, the urge to experiment and explore has been constant. Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything – it’s been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor, and I have been fortunate to get immense love from the people of India. Now, I look to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my television debut with Colors’ The Big Picture. The proposition of introducing India to a ‘now’ generation quiz show sealed the deal for me.”

Credits :ColorsTV Instagram

