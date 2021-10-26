The Big Picture: Rohit Shetty warns Ranveer Singh of cutting his role in Sooryavanshi if he'd not help in show

Ranveer Singh’s photo-based quiz show is doing spectacularly well from the start and people are enjoying his entertaining hosting. The show has been graced by numerous celebrities till now including Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Katrina Kaif. The upcoming Diwali Special episode will be graced by the popular director Rohit Shetty. In the recent promo, it is seen that Rohit is stuck at a question and he asks Ranveer to help him to save his respect.

In the promo of the Diwali special episode, it is seen that Rohit Shetty is seen playing the quiz show. He asked Ranveer to help him as says, “Ye wala ni aya to bejjati ho jaegi”, to which he replies that, “Iska jawaab to aapko dena hi hoga”. Rohit Shetty said that he is creating pressure on him and asks to help. He warns her that he if will not help then he will cut Ranveer’s role in his upcoming movie Sooryavanshi.

See promo here-

In the upcoming episode of the reality show The Big Picture, there will be two special guests on the show, Rohit Shetty and Katrina Kaif. They will be coming to promote their upcoming movie Sooryavanshi. The main cast of the movie includes Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, and others. In the previous episode of the show, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were seen having a gala time.



