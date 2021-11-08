The Big Picture: Salman Khan gets stuck at Rs 50 lakh question; His Bigg Boss lifeline comes to no use

The upcoming episode of the show The Big Picture will be packed with entertainment and excitement. The show will be graced by the team of the movie Antim: The Final Truth, including Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, and Mahima Makwana. In the episode, the host of the show, Ranveer Singh will be seen having a lot of fun on the sets and the audience will be also be entertained by the presence of Bhai. In the promo, the actor will be seen stuck at Rs. 50 lakh question, for which he takes the assistance of his Bigg Boss lifeline.

In the recent promo, the team of Antim is seen playing the picture-based quiz, hosted by one and only Ranveer Singh. At the Rs. 50 lakh question, Ranveer presents a picture of a historical monument. Aayush Sharma immediately says, "It's Taj Mahal", but Salman Khan says, “Itna simple hota to 50 lakh me nhi aata, this is not Taj Mahal, its something else.” He decides to take his Bigg Boss lifeline. Hence, he is connected with all the contestants in the BB15 house. But Salman has doubts, so he asks, “Pehle toh ye clear karo ye kya cheez hai”, they all say it is Taj Mahal. He says thanks to them as he mocks them.



The upcoming episode of the quiz show will have a lot of entertaining moments with two star entertainers Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh. Apart from answering the quiz, the Antim team will also be doing some fun activities in the episode.



