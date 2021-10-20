The Big Picture: Sara Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor amp up the glam quotient on Ranveer Singh’s game show

After carving a niche for himself in the film industry, actor Ranveer Singh recently made his television debut. The Padmaavat actor has donned the hat of a host for a new television game show titled, The Big Picture. Now, it seems that actresses Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor will soon make an appearance on the quiz show. Both Sara and Janhvi were spotted amping up the glam quotient of the sets on Wednesday, October 20.

While Janhv Kapoor opted for a gorgeous sequin dress which was accessorised with statement heels. On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan was seen slaying in an animal print glitzy dress. Moreover, while sharing a slew of stunning photos on her social media, Sara also wrote, “Zebras never change their stripes.” Speaking of Ranveer Singh, the Padmaavat actor looked dapper in a black quirky suit. Rugged beard and perfectly gelled hair completed Ranveer Singh’s look.

Take a look at the photos below:

Speaking of the concept of the show, it is based on the knowledge and visual memory of the contestants. The players will be offered three lifelines to redeem themselves in case they get stuck in the middle of the quiz game. Reportedly, the contestants have to face twelve questions to win the jackpot grand prize.

Meanwhile, in terms of movies, Ranveer Singh has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. He is waiting for matinee theatres to open in full capacity for the release of his upcoming films, Sooryavanshi and 83. He will also star in projects including Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus.

