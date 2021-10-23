The Big Picture: Sara Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor engage in fun activities with host Ranveer Singh

Bollywood stars Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan will be appearing together on 'The Big Picture' hosted by Ranveer Singh. Going by the promos, the trio had a gala time as they were seen shooting for the quiz show together. In the latest promo video, Janhvi will be seen teaching some belly dancing moves to Sara and Ranveer.

In the video, Janhvi revealed that she was bored at home during the lockdown and had nothing to do, so she learnt belly dancing. Soon after, Ranveer urges her to teach him and Sara some dance moves. Amidst loud cheer from the audience, the three actors were seen shaking a leg on Janhvi's song.

See the video here: Click

For the unversed, the new show 'The Big Picture' marks Ranveer Singh's television debut. It is a quiz show based on knowledge and visual memory. The contestants will have to answer 12 visual based questions and stand a chance to win the jackpot of Rs 5 crore. Once the picture appears on the screen, the contestants will get multiple-choice options to give the correct answer. They will get 60 seconds to hit the buzzer and commit to an answer and for every correct response, they will get an opportunity to win huge rewards.

On the film's front, Ranveer will soon be seen in Kabir Khan's 83, which recreates India's historic World Cup Cricket win in 1983, as well as Rohit Shetty's comedy film Cirkus and action drama Sooryavanshi. He is also prepping for his role in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar', directed by Divyang Thakkar.



