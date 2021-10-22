The Big Picture: Sara Ali Khan & Janhvi Kapoor tie up Ranveer Singh to take over his show; Watch

After carving a niche for himself in the film industry, actor Ranveer Singh recently made his television debut. The Padmaavat actor has donned the hat of a host for a new television game show titled, The Big Picture. Now, on Thursday, a new hilarious promo of the show has featuring Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor has surfaced online. It appears that Sara and Janhvi tried to take over Ranveer Singh’s show in the most quirky manner.

The promo begins with Sara Ali Khan taking Ranveer’s place as the host as she welcomes Janhvi Kapoor on the stage. After Janhvi makes her grand entrance, fans can see a tied-up Ranveer Singh rushing towards the stage. An upset Ranveer jokingly says “Jo saazish kheli hai in dono ne. Meri jagah lene ki koshish kari tumne (These two people tried to take my place in the show)". The funny trailer has left viewers burst out in laughing while also making them excited to watch Sara and Janhvi playing the game.

Take a look at the promo here:

Speaking of the concept of the show, it is based on the knowledge and visual memory of the contestants. The players will be offered three lifelines to redeem themselves in case they get stuck in the middle of the quiz game. Reportedly, the contestants have to face twelve questions to win the jackpot grand prize.

Meanwhile, in terms of movies, Ranveer Singh has a slew of interesting projects in the pipeline. He is waiting for matinee theatres to open in full capacity for the release of his upcoming films, Sooryavanshi and 83. He will also star in projects including Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus.

