The Big Picture: See what happens when Ranveer Singh meets first civil engineer from UP's Gonda

by Pinkvilla Desk   |  Updated on Nov 02, 2021 01:56 AM IST  |  7.8K
   
news & gossip,Ranveer Singh,The Big Picture,Gonda
The Big Picture: See what happens when Ranveer Singh meets first civil engineer from UP's Gonda
Advertisement

Reality show The Big Picture hosted by Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been trending ever since it was announced. The show is making the audience laugh and also winning hearts. Ranveer, a full energetic host, ensures the episodes are enjoyable. He was seen talking about his wife Deepika Padukone and even dancing to her songs too. However, the makers have shared a new promo video in which the host meets the first civil engineer from Uttar Pradesh’s small-town Gonda and his reaction is unmissable.

The video opens with Ranveer reading a diary and he says, “Jab padhai ki baat aati hai toh gaon mein bhuse tak rakhne ke kamare hai lekin padhai ka kamra nai hai. Mere gaon ki zaroorat pustakalay (library) hai.” And in the next scene, contestant Divyansh enters the show. He introduces himself as the first civil engineer of his village. Listening to this, the actor was shocked and bows down in respect. The video is captioned as “Apne gaon ke pehle Civil Engineer, Divyansh, aa rahe hai The Big Picture par karne apne sapno ko poora. Dekhiye The Big Picture, ek anokha quiz show, 6th-7th Nov, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par.”

The video received huge appreciation from the fans. They dropped heart and clap emojis in the comment section. 

Watch the promo here:

Recently, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty were seen gracing the show. They were seen promoting their upcoming film Sooryavanshi. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn will also be seen in the film.

Also Read: The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh calls contestant Pintuben 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' as she takes risk for 20 lakh

Advertisement

Credits: Colors TV Instagram


Comments

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All
Diwali Deals
Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Water Air Conditioner Powered By Usb & Battery Use Of Car Home Office ( Multi Color ) 1 Piece

Deals Of The Day Portable Dual Bladeless Mini Cooler Desktop Table Fan Small Wat...

₹349.00
₹599.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 Litres Boiler For Water, Instant Noodles, Soup Etc.

Pigeon By Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle With Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 L...

₹694.00
₹1,195.00 (42%)
 Buy Now
Kuber Industries Circle Design 6 Piece Pvc Refrigerator Drawer Mat Set - 19

Kuber Industries Circle Design 6 Piece Pvc Refrigerator Drawer Mat Set - 19"x13"...

₹152.00
₹599.00 (75%)
 Buy Now
Vr 18 Pcs - 3 Different Size Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer Large, Medium, Small Plastic Snack Seal Sealing Bag Clips Vacuum Sealer (set Of 18, Multi-color) (multicolor)

Vr 18 Pcs - 3 Different Size Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer Large, Med...

₹106.00
₹299.00 (65%)
 Buy Now
Able Multipurpose Food Snack Plastic Bag Clip Sealer/packet Sealer Clamps/manual Vacuum Bag Sealer/food Pouch Clip/bag Zipper For Home Kitchen (multicolor) -18 Pcs

Able Multipurpose Food Snack Plastic Bag Clip Sealer/packet Sealer Clamps/manual...

₹85.00
₹199.00 (57%)
 Buy Now
Aqua Deal Ro+uv+uf+tds Water Purifier - 15l

Aqua Deal Ro+uv+uf+tds Water Purifier - 15l

₹4,599.00
₹15,999.00 (71%)
 Buy Now
Pigeon Plastic Mini Handy And Compact Chopper With 3 Blades For Effortlessly Chopping Vegetables And Fruits For Your Kitchen (12420, Green , 400 Ml)

Pigeon Plastic Mini Handy And Compact Chopper With 3 Blades For Effortlessly Cho...

₹198.00
₹495.00 (60%)
 Buy Now
Philips Daily Collection Hd2582/00 830-watt 2-slice Pop-up Toaster (white)

Philips Daily Collection Hd2582/00 830-watt 2-slice Pop-up Toaster (white)

₹1,810.00
₹2,295.00 (21%)
 Buy Now
Vr 18pc Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer For Keeping Food Fresh For Home, Kitchen, Camping Snack Seal Sealing Bag Clips (multi-color) | Food Clips Sealer | Pouch Clip Sealer (pack Of 18)|

Vr 18pc Plastic Food Snack Bag Pouch Clip Sealer For Keeping Food Fresh For Home...

₹79.00
(%)
 Buy Now
Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner With App & Voice Control, Strong Suction And Multiple Cleaning Modes, Self-charging For Carpets & Hard Floors,work With Alexa (black)

Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner With App & Voice Control, Strong S...

₹10,800.00
₹27,900.00 (61%)
 Buy Now
View All