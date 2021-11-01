The Big Picture: See what happens when Ranveer Singh meets first civil engineer from UP's Gonda

Reality show The Big Picture hosted by Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been trending ever since it was announced. The show is making the audience laugh and also winning hearts. Ranveer, a full energetic host, ensures the episodes are enjoyable. He was seen talking about his wife Deepika Padukone and even dancing to her songs too. However, the makers have shared a new promo video in which the host meets the first civil engineer from Uttar Pradesh’s small-town Gonda and his reaction is unmissable.

The video opens with Ranveer reading a diary and he says, “Jab padhai ki baat aati hai toh gaon mein bhuse tak rakhne ke kamare hai lekin padhai ka kamra nai hai. Mere gaon ki zaroorat pustakalay (library) hai.” And in the next scene, contestant Divyansh enters the show. He introduces himself as the first civil engineer of his village. Listening to this, the actor was shocked and bows down in respect. The video is captioned as “Apne gaon ke pehle Civil Engineer, Divyansh, aa rahe hai The Big Picture par karne apne sapno ko poora. Dekhiye The Big Picture, ek anokha quiz show, 6th-7th Nov, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par.”

The video received huge appreciation from the fans. They dropped heart and clap emojis in the comment section.

Watch the promo here:

Recently, Katrina Kaif and Rohit Shetty were seen gracing the show. They were seen promoting their upcoming film Sooryavanshi. The film also stars Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn will also be seen in the film.

Also Read: The Big Picture: Ranveer Singh calls contestant Pintuben 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' as she takes risk for 20 lakh