The Big Picture: Stay tuned for hilarious ride as Bharti Singh & Haarsh Limbachiyaa grace Ranveer Singh’s show

Bharti Singh is a very popular name in the entertainment sector for her excellent comedy. The actress is married to screenwriter Haarsh Limbachiyaa, and they are quite popular for their hosting skills. As per the reports by ETimes TV, the duo will be adding a laughter element to Ranveer Singh’s quiz show, The Big Picture. The couple’s banter will be witnessed by the audience on the upcoming weekend episode. They will be adding some crazy humour as Bharti and Haarsh come in their best forms.

The Big Picture has been entertaining the viewers with its entertaining content and a long list of celebrity guests on the show. From Salman Khan to Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor, several Bollywood celebrities have marked their appearance on the show. Not only from Bollywood but actors from the small screen too were seen on the stage, as they had a great time along with the host Ranveer Singh. The viewers will also be seeing Ekta Kapoor and Mouni Roy soon on the show and the promos for the same have been released on social media.

In the previous episode, Salman Khan was seen on the show for the Children's day special. He had come along with his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and it was a very enjoyable view to watch Ranveer and Salman dance to the tune of kids.

Now, the comedy queen Bharti Singh and her hubby who is no less in witty humour, Haarsh Limbachiyaa will be gracing the set, and it will indeed be a hilarious episode to watch.



