The Big Picture: Watch Ranveer Singh grooving on wife Deepika Padukone’s song ‘Ghoomar’

Ranveer Singh has made his hosting debut on television with the visual quiz show, The Big Picture. The show has been trending after its first episode. The Bollywood actor, who is known to vibe well with his fans, is entertaining the audience with his funny antics. He is seen making everyone laugh and the audience is also loving them. Well, the makers have released a new promo of the show in which he is seen dancing to the song of his wife Deepika Padukone.

In a new promo shared, Ranveer is seen dancing in a three-piece suit on his wife and actress Deepika Padukone's song, 'Ghoomar'. The channel captioned the post, "Baisaheb ne seekhaya Ranveer ko Ghoomar dance The Big Picture ke manch par." The video starts with a contestant, who is dressed in the Rajasthani getup, tells the actor that she has brought something for him, and then gifts him a traditional Rajasthani turban. The actor also warmly wears it and dances with her on the song.

He was completely matching the steps and also enjoying it. Fans were also quick enough to respond and dropped laughing emojis in the comment section. The song Ghoomar is from the film Padmavaat which also stars Shahid Kapoor.