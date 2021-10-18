The Big Picture: Watch Ranveer Singh grooving on wife Deepika Padukone’s song ‘Ghoomar’
In a new promo shared, Ranveer is seen dancing in a three-piece suit on his wife and actress Deepika Padukone's song, 'Ghoomar'. The channel captioned the post, "Baisaheb ne seekhaya Ranveer ko Ghoomar dance The Big Picture ke manch par." The video starts with a contestant, who is dressed in the Rajasthani getup, tells the actor that she has brought something for him, and then gifts him a traditional Rajasthani turban. The actor also warmly wears it and dances with her on the song.
He was completely matching the steps and also enjoying it. Fans were also quick enough to respond and dropped laughing emojis in the comment section. The song Ghoomar is from the film Padmavaat which also stars Shahid Kapoor.
Take a look here:
Baisaheb ne seekhaya Ranveer ko Ghoomar dance The Big Picture ke manch par.— ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) October 18, 2021
Dekhiye The Big Picture, ek anokha quiz show, Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf #Colors par pic.twitter.com/C9WRuhOQMg
Recently, the audience also saw Ranveer getting emotional after hearing a story of a contestant. The actor was in tears and even praised his mother for her struggles.
