Bigg Bos 14: Devoleena, Sara, Shardul BACK Rubina, Abhinav; SLAM Kavita & Rahul for questioning their issues

Rubina Dilaik 'shocked everyone' as she revealed in the Bigg Boss 14 that she and Abhinav Shukla were about to get 'divorced'. Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sara Gurpal, and Shardul Pandit have extended their support and love to RubiNav. Take a look at their tweets.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, who are locked inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, have taken the internet by a storm. Lovingly called RubiNav, they have been grabbing headlines since yesterday as they made the 'biggest and most unexpected' revelation about their relationship yesterday on BB 14. In a shocking move, Rubina revealed that she and Abhinav were on the verge of getting divorced this year and had given each other time till November.

The couple's major reason to do BB 14 together was to spend time in each other's company and mend their differences. This disclosure by RubiNav left everyone shocked and equally emotional. However, Kavita Kaushik and Rahul Vaidya felt that the couple is faking their divorce story for the sake of the show. Rahul had said, 'Isn’t it against their self-respect? I am not happy about what she said, but she is standing again.' On the other hand, Kavita was heard saying, 'I just realised that nobody is real. All are wearing masks. I have lost all faith in these two.'

Now, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sharadul Pandit, and Sara Gurpal have reacted to RubiNav's marriage issues and secret. While they have extended their support and love to the couple, Devo and Shardul also slammed Kavita and Rahul for questioning RubiNav's problems.

Devoleena expressed, 'You are being judged by your statement, not RubiNav. And by the way what to do with the self-respect here. It needs guts to accept it on national tv. All the Madams and Sirs out there. I love you both Rubina and Abhinav, be strong and be true.'

Shardul wrote, Oh Rubina and Abhinav I used to fondly call u tao taiji, not once you let anyone know the problems. You were and will be an ideal couple for me. I love you both.' He further added, 'No self respect ke against nahi hota to talk about facts. Not cool. I am proud of you RubiNav.'

Sara Gurpal, who was the first contestant to get evicted from BB 14, has always been a RubiNav admirer. She expressed her admiration for them and wrote, 'Rubina Diliak and Abhinav Sukla you will always be together and will always be happy.'

You are being judged by your statement not #Rubinav. And btw what to do with the selfrespect here....It needs guts to accept it on national tv all the madams & Sirs out there... i love you both @RubiDilaik & #abhinav.. Be strong & Be true. #bb14 — Devoleena Bhattacharjee (@Devoleena_23) November 30, 2020

Oh @RubiDilaik @ashukla09 I used to fondly call u tao taiji, not once u let any1 know the problems. You were and will@be ideal couple for me. I love you both @ColorsTV @BiggBoss @EndemolShineIND #RubiNav — Shardul Pandit (@shardulpandit11) November 30, 2020

#RubinaDiliak n #AbhinavSukla you will always be together and will always be happy — Sara Gurpal (@SGurpal) November 30, 2020

Meanwhile, contestants revealed their 'dark secrets' for the immunity stone. Eijaz Khan defeated Kavita Kaushik, Nikki Tamboli, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina, and Abhinav to win the immunity stone and be the first finalist of Bigg Boss season 14. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

