Bigg Boss 10 fame Monalisa raises the 'Oomph' quotient in her latest bikini pictures; Take a look

Monalisa, who is currently seen in popular supernatural drama Nazar, recently raised the temperatures as she shared some sizzling bikini pictures from her holiday. Take a look.

Vacations are a great way for our TV celebrities to catch up with their loved ones and enjoy themselves. Speaking of this, Nazar actress Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, is currently vacationing with her hubby Vikrant Singh Rajpoot, in Lonavala's Aamby Valley. The much-in-love couple have been sharing some awe-inspiring pictures of their short holiday on social media. Monalisa who enjoys a massive following on Instagram and often keeps updating her fans about her whereabouts. And this time is no different, as the Bhojopuri star is making sure to share her amazing holiday pictures with her followers.

The BB 10 contestant is busy celebrating New Year in her private space with hubby. She shared some hot bikini pictures of herself on Instagram and wrote, "Enjoy The Little Things ....For One Day You May Look Back And Realise They were The Big Things". In the pictures, Monalisa is seen flaunting her svelte figure in a two-piece black bikini teamed with a chiffon kaptaan. She looked breathtaking beautiful and left everyone gasping for breath. Her sun-kissed pictures surely prove that she can pull off anything and everything with utter confidence. Her style surely raised the 'Oomph' quotient for all of us. She recently also shared some fun-loving pictures from her New Year party.

Take a look at how Monalisa welcomed her New Year here:

Talking about the gorgeous diva, she currently essays the role of Mohana in a supernatural show Nazar, and fans love her as the antagonist. She made her Bollywood debut opposite Suniel Shetty and in 'Blackmail'. However, she became a household name after her stint in the Bigg Boss 10 house. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

