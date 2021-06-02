Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar supports Karan Mehra and tells him to ‘stay strong and be patient’

Manveer Gurjar says Karan Mehra is very caring and gentle as he supports him in the case against his wife Nisha. He added that he is going through a hard time in life and needs to be strong.

Trigger Warning

The actor and wife Nisha Rawal’s marital differences came to light recently when Nisha Rawal filed an assault case against him. The incident took place on Monday night and since then the news is all over the internet. While the two actors have given their statement on the situation, their friends and other celebrities are also expressing their opinions of the given situation. The former Bigg Boss 10 contestant and winner, Manveer Gurjar has recently shared his views on the situation.

The Bigg Boss 10 winner, Manveer Gurjar has come out in the support of the actor Karan Mehra as he says that he met Karan inside Bigg Boss house. He said that he found the actor very humble and caring. He supported the actor in the present situation through his tweet and asked him to be patient and have the strength to stand by his truth. Manveer had spoken in reply to the Twitter post by netizens, who also came in support of the actor Karan Mehra.

See the tweet here:

Correct! Totally Agreed.. I met him in BiggBoss10.. And MARK MY WORDS.. He was sooooooooo caring nd humble. Hard time bro #KaranMehra StayStrong. Be patience.. https://t.co/LArrSQHEDa — मनवीर महाराज सिंह (@imanveergurjar) June 1, 2021

Like Manveer, other celebs have come in the support of both the actors. Actress Munisha Khatwani, who is good friends with Nisha Rawal shared, "Time to break the silence … time to wake up ..never judge a book by the cover as the saying goes and here is the proof .. as a tarot card reader and astrologer I had been told to keep mum .. as one of her closest friends .. I cannot be quiet anymore @missnisharawal we stand by you .. I have known for years but had to maintain silence.. not anymore. I think we all know who did this...karan no more protection. I love you @missnisharawal."

(If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.) Also read- Nisha Rawal claims Karan Mehra has an extramarital affair; Says she 'suffered constant abuse over the years'

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×