Bigg Boss 10's Manu Punjabi receives threats from Sidhu Moose Wala's murderers; Thanks Jaipur Police for help

Bigg Boss 10 contestant Manu Punjabi is very active on social media, and in his latest tweet, he has made a very shocking claim. Manu shared a photo of what he claims is a letter from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's team, in which they've given him extortion threats. As per the letter, a demand of Rs 10 lakh to be paid in four days was made and Manu was even warned of being killed if he tried to act smart or inform the police. They threatened to harm his family too.

However, Manu Punjabi reached out to Jaipur police and informed them about the matter. Manu Punjabi, through his tweet, shared that the Jaipur police have been very helpful and have provided him with enough security. The tweet read: "I feel blessed and thankful to @Tomarhricha Add SP RamSingh ji Comm Anand shrivtastav ji @jaipur_police to provide me security & find out the culprit. I got email, claiming to be from gang of #SidhuMooseWala murderers demanding 10Lakh or else they would kill me. Last week was stressful (sic)".

There were a few who extended their concern for Manu and asked him to be safe. This isn't the first time that a celebrity has received threats. Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has also received a threat letter while Salman Khan was also threatened a few weeks ago.

About Sidhu Moose Wala's death

Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29 a day after his security was downgraded. The police has been investigating the murder and it was reported that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has an involvement in the matter. According to media reports, Delhi police claimed that Bishnoi has been in contact with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post.

