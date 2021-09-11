Bigg Boss 11 contestant Sapna Choudhary’s death hoax takes internet by a storm; Here’s the truth

Sapna Choudhary, the popular Haryanvi singer, became a household name with her stint in Bigg Boss 11. The lady was one of the popular and strong contestants on the popular reality show and had managed to win hearts with her ability to take a stand for herself and others in the house. Besides, Sapna has been quite popular on social media and often treats fans with her new son. However, the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant went on to make the headlines lately for a different reason after her death hoax went viral on social media.

Yes! You read it right, Sapna Choudhary has been the recent victim of a death hoax. There were reports that the former Bigg Boss 11 contestant had passed away in a road accident in Sirsa, Haryana. The news came as a shock for her massive fan army and it spread like wildfire with fans pouring in condolence messages on social media. However, soon it turned out to be a mere death hoax as Sapna has been very much active on social media and has been sharing posts expressing her gratitude towards fans for their unconditional loyalty towards her.

Check out Sapna Choudhary's recent Instagram post here:

Meanwhile, as per a report published in Times Now, the false news of Sapna’s death went viral after a dancer named Preeti, who was also known as Junior Sapna, had passed away in a road accident in August 29 this year. Soon after the news of Preeti aka Junior Sapna’s demise surfaced, fans misunderstood her as Bigg Boss 11 fame Sapna Choudhary and soon the social media was flooded with condolence messages for the Haryanvi Singer.

