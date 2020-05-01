Bigg Boss 11 contestants Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla sing and dance amidst quarantine; WATCH

Bigg Boss 11 fame Priyank Sharma dances to girlfriend Benafsha Soonawalla's tunes as they sing and dance to spend time in quarantine amidst Coronavirus lockdown. Take a look.

Love is in the air for Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla. Yes, the Bigg Boss 11 contestants who recently went to all public about the relationship are in their most happy space now. While the entire country is in lockdown owing to the Coronavirus outbreak, Priyank and Ben are making the most of their time together. The duo spending their quarantine time in each other's company and is putting all efforts to drive away boredom. Both, known to be entertainers, are not only keeping themselves engaged but also their fans.

Recently, Benafsha took to her Instagram handle to give a sneak peek into her quarantine time with boyfriend Priyank. She shared a video wherein they are seen singing and dancing together. While Ben is singing a song, Priyank is seen flaunting his amazing dance moves. Yes, the actor is seen grooving to girlfriend Benafsha's tunes and they both are seen having a gala time together. Well, we must say, together they are just adorable and giving us some major couple goals.

As soon as Ben posted the video, their fans went gaga over them and showered them will loads of blessings. TV actress Niti Taylor also complimented the duo and wrote, 'You guys' followed by a heart emoji. Responding to Niti's comment, Ben called her a cutie pie.

It was on April 4, 2020, that the BB 11 couple broke the silence on their relationship and revealed that they are madly in love. They shared mushy pictures on their social media handles to their new journey of love together. What are your thoughts on them? Aren't they totally cute? Let us know in the comment section below.

