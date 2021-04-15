Bigg Boss 11 fame Arshi Khan has upped the airport look game with her colorful shirt and fashionable bag

Bigg Boss 11 and 14, star Arshi Khan has an excellent fashion sense which she loves to flaunt. Her colorful top and tan bag were an eye-catcher, but it was her comments that blew minds away.

Bigg Boss 11 contestant and gorgeous actress Arshi Khan showcased her fun side recently with the cabin crew of the flight she had boarded. She clicked pictures with the cabin crew as well as send some funny messages for the loving fans, which got everyone's attention. When the cabin crew told them that her husband is a huge fan of her, she gave a quirky reply saying that she is offering salaam to her husband and she urges them to keep liking her in the future also. She added that most husbands of society love her the most.

In another short clip, she gave lots of love and best wishes to relatives of the cabin crew as she says that if people keep loving her like this, she will keep entertaining them.

The actress looked dazzling in her multicolor crop shirt and blue denim. She had accessorized her looks with a big tan color handbag and brown suede block heels. Her hair is in soft curls and the actress has put on light makeup which complimented her face to the look she was sporting.

Take a look-

Arshi Khan was a contestant in Bigg Boss 11 and she re-entered the Bigg Boss Season 14 as a challenger. She was joined by 4 other former contestants including Rakhi Sawant, Vikas Gupta, Manu Punjabi, Rahul Mahajan, and Kashmera Shah. Arshi Khan was often highlighted in the show for her continued fights with the TV producer Vikas Gupta. She has accused Vikas of not caring for his mother. In an episode, he was seen pushing her into the swimming pool as she brought up his family in one of their fights. But later things were resolved and she became emotional when she realized about his ill health.

After Bigg Boss 14, Arshi Khan has decided to leave all controversies behind. She immensely thanks and Bigg Boss for helping her become a better version of herself.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

