Bigg Boss 11 fame Arshi Khan to have her swayamwar on Colors TV show named ‘Aayenge Tere Sajna’?

Bigg Boss fame actress Arshi Khan might be part of the next season of Swayamwar on ColorsTV. The show may go on air by April ending.

The popular actress, Arshi Khan is an immensely famous face in the world of entertainment. The gorgeous actress has a huge fan following owing to her stunning looks and impeccable fashion sense. The actress came to the limelight when she entered Bigg Boss 11 as a contestant. She created a lot of drama and action in the show which made her the highlight of the show. The actress is also very active on her social media and often shares pictures or videos of herself on her social media handles. According to media reports, the actress might have her own show very soon.

It seems like Arshi Khan’s fans' wishes are fulfilled, as they might see her very soon on the popular channel Colors TV. According to reports, Arshi Khan may entertain her fans as she may have her swayamwar on TV. As per reports, she has been approached by the channel for her swayamwar on the show. The show title has been decided and it is ‘Aayenge Tere Sajna’.

Apparently, the show will be hosted by her close friend Rahul Mahajan. The show is expected to go on-air soon by the last week of April, but the official statement is yet to be made by the makers.

Prior to Arshi Khan, other actors have also been part of the show, like Rakhi Sawant, Rahul Mahajan, and Mallika Sherawat. Paras Chhabra and Shehnaaz Gill also started with the show but it was canceled owing to the covid situation.

The present season of the show with Arshi Khan will be worth a watch. It will be interesting to see her potential grooms on the show.

