Bigg Boss 11’s Sapna Choudhary welcomes baby boy: Here’s all about her hubby Veer Sahu & their secret wedding

Sapna Choudhary, who was seen in Bigg Boss 11, had married Veer Sahu in a hush-hush way and has welcomed their first child now.

Remember the popular Haryanvi singer Sapna Choudhary, who became a household name with her stint in Bigg Boss 11? The lady won a million of hearts with her bold and fearless attitude. Recently, Sapna has been all over the news today ever since the news of her embracing motherhood surfaced. Surprised? Yes! Sapna Choudhary has welcomed a baby boy. Ever since the news surfaced, there have been speculations about her marital status as her wedding news was a secret which wasn’t out yet.

Needless to say, everyone has been curious to know about Sapna’s husband Veer Sahu and the reason behind their hush hush wedding. Interestingly, there was a buzz about Sapna and Veer’s relationship for quite some time now and it was reported that the couple has exchanged rings secretly. But with their wedding coming into the light now, here’s everything you want to know about Sapna Choudhary’s husband:

Sapna and Veer got married in January 2020 and had a court marriage as the latter’s uncle had passed away.

Veer Sahu is a singer, composer, lyricist and an actor in Haryanvi industry. In fact, Sapna and Veer have performed together at several stage shows.

Veer was always inclined towards making a career in the singing industry. In fact, while he was a studying MBBS, he decided to quit studies and focus on his singing career.

Success didn’t come easy to Veer and he had his share of struggle. Veer got his share of fame with his song Thaddi Baddi.

Apart from singing, Veer is also a fitness freak and makes sure to take out time for a workout.

While a lot has been said about Sapna after the news of her pregnancy came into light, Veer has slammed the trolls and stated that it’s nobody’s business to know about when did they get married and other details about their personal life.

