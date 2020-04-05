Bigg Boss 11's Priyank Sharma CONFIRMS relationship with Benafsha Soonawalla; Shares a mushy PHOTO with her

Its official! Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla are in a relationship. Here's the proof.

Keeping their relationship hidden from the media is what almost every 'Celebrity couple' does. One such jodi from the Telly town is Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla. The duo made many heads turn with their scintillating chemistry on Bigg Boss 13. While rumours about their affair started doing the rounds ever since the show, they kept playing peek-a-boo with fans and the media. However, Priyank and Ben have now broken the ice and made their relationship official. Yes, you heard that right!

After a long wait, the two have finally confirmed that they are very much in love and are dating each other. Just a few hours ago, the cute couple took to their Instagram handles to share a mushy picture and declared their 'pyaar.' While Benafasha wrote a sweet note, 'Can’t nobody keep me like you. Call it unconventional, my love is habitual, Priyank kept it straight and simple, 'Confirmation.' Well, this has made everyone go 'awww' and wishes have been pouring in for this new and happy couple. We must say, 'Pyaar toh hona hi tha.' ALSO READ: Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla are a couple, confirms Vikas Gupta

In the picture, we see Priyank pecking a sweet kiss on ladylove Benafsha's cheeks and it's indeed adorable. As soon as they did their 'Pyaar Ka Izhaar,' their fans couldn't contain their excitement and showered the couple with loads of love. Their friends from the industry including Arushi Dutta, Varun Verrma, Jasleen Matharu, Krishna Mukherjee, and others were also left awestruck by this sudden announcement. Priyank’s good friend and ’s beau Rocky also commented ‘Finally’ on this awe-inspiring picture

Take a look at the duo's posts here:

For the unversed, despite several speculations, Priyank and Benafsha never admitted to dating each other. In fact they always maintained the 'just good friends' tag. However, rumors of their split-up and patch-up have been circulating ever since BB 11. Well, all said and done, it looks like the quarantine time has finally made the couple realize they're meant to be together. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Coronavirus Effect: Priyank Sharma cancels trips to LA and Abu Dhabi due to safety reasons

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More