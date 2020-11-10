Bigg Boss 11's Vikas Gupta REVEALS his mother & brother Siddharth left him post he disclosed about bisexuality

Vikas Gupta recently revealed why he was not invited to brother Siddharth Gupta's birthday bash. The Bigg Boss 11 contestant cited his bisexuality as the reason for his family leaving him. Read on.

Vikas Gupta, who became a household name after his stint in Bigg Boss 11, recently caught headlines after his brother Siddharth did not invite him for his birthday party. Yes, Siddharth celebrated his birthday on November 3 (2020), with his mother, brother Vatan, and his close friends in Mumbai's Madh Island. However, Vikas was missing from Sidharth's birthday bash.

Though matters between Siddharth and Vikas were not good for a few years, the latest reports claim that their equation has only worsened further. A news report in the Time of India, has Vikas sharing how his bisexuality has changed his bonds with his father. He reveals that since he has come out as a bisexual, his family has distanced from him. In fact, Vikas also revealed that his mother and brother Siddharth left him after his sexuality disclosure. Speaking frankly about the same Vikas said, 'My brother Sid and my mother left my home some time ago, things had gone very bad after I disclosed my bisexuality to the world. My family finds it embarrassing to have me around them. They don't want to be seen with me.'

Further revealing why he was not invited to his brother Sidharth's birthday bash, Vikas shared. 'Our society can be difficult, so not inviting me to the birthday is fine. I don't wish to spoil their celebrations.' However, when Siddharth was asked why Vikas was not a part of his bash, Siddharth rather chose not to properly answer about 'personal' matters. 'How does what I do on my birthday make the news? This is my personal life and why am I being questioned about this,' Siddharth was quoted saying.

Siddharth also clarified that everyone present at his birthday bash had undergone a COVID-19 antigen test. Moreover, they took precautionary measures of safety including temperature checks, and had the Aarogya Setu App functioning.

Meanwhile, it was in June this year, that Vikas disclosed to the world about his bisexuality on social media.' I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me. With Pride, I am Bisexual,' Vikas had revealed earlier.

Credits :Times of India

