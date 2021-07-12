Bigg Boss 12 fame Anup Jalota pays humble tribute to Dara Singh on his death anniversary

Bhajan King of India, Anup Jalota pays tribute to the legendary wrestler, actor, and politician, Dara Singh.

It is the death anniversary of the legendary actor Dara Singh who was fondly remembered for his portrayal of Lord Hanuman in Ramayan. On his death anniversary on 12th July, his son Vindu Dara Singh shared a Twitter post. He shared in the post, “Humbled by the love from you all for #DaraSingh ji ! A great dad ! A simple man proud of his motherland Indian who made it proud too ! No ego; no arrogance. Only the spirit of love, hard work and simplicity. A simple farmer loved by all and not spoilt by name & fame !” He also shared a picture of his father on social media and wrote on the picture, “Miss you Dad”.

Humble tribute on the death anniversary of Rustom-e-Hind and film actor Shri #DaraSingh ji, who enliven the character of Hanuman ji in Ramayana. https://t.co/QqVpWl1TqL — Anup Jalota (@anupjalota) July 12, 2021

The Bhajan Samrat of India and Indian Idol 12 contestant, Anup Jalota is a very popular name on social media. He had reposted the tweet as he wrote some words as a tribute to the legendary wrestler, actor, and politician, Dara Singh. He retweeted the tweet shared by Dara Singh's son and wrote, “Humble tribute on the death anniversary of Rustom-e-Hind and film actor Shri #DaraSingh ji, who enliven the character of Hanuman ji in Ramayana.”

Humbled by the love from you all for #DaraSingh ji ! A great dad ! A simple man proud of his motherland Indian who made it proud too !

No ego; no arrogance. Only the spirit of love, hard work and simplicity. A simple farmer loved by all and not spoilt by name & fame ! pic.twitter.com/4qYPeV7Vbn — Vindu Dara Singh (@RealVinduSingh) July 12, 2021

Dara Singh was one of the iconic personalities of India who has numerous trophies in wresting on his name. He was termed Rustam-e-Hind (Champion of India) and had won the World Championship as well as the Commonwealth Championship. He had also worked in numerous movies including Sangdil, Faulad, Jagga, Aandhi Aur Toofan, Raaka, Balram Shri Krishna, Mera Naam Joker, Mera Desh Mera Dharam, Jab We Met, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and more.

