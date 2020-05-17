Bigg Boss 12 fame Jasleen Matharu finds love in Bhopal based surgeon; Rumoured beau Anup Jalota plays cupid

Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu has finally found love and it is not Anup Jalota. The actress recently opened up about her relationship.and it will leave you surprised. Read on to know more.

Jasleen Matharu became a household name after her stint on Bigg Boss 12. She entered 's show with rumored boyfriend Anup Jalota, and within no time, their relationship became the talk-of-the-town. Ever since then, Jasleen's controversial love life has been making the headlines. Recently, reports were abuzz that the actress has got married in a hush-hush wedding. Yes, speculations of Jasleen's secret wedding went viral on social media after she posted a video on her Instagram clad in 'Chooda’ and 'Sindoor.' However, she rubbished the news, claiming she dolled up was just for a song.

Now, there's some big news from Jasleen's end as she has finally found the love of her life. Yes, Jasleen has put all speculations of relationship status to rest and revealed that she is dating someone. Talking about her relationship, Jasleen revealed to the Times of India that she is in a relationship with a Bhopal-based aesthetic surgeon. However, it is a virtual relationship. Spilling details of her virtual relationship, Jasleen said that she was introduced to her beau by Anup Jalota. Yes, Jasleen's rumored boyfriend Anup Jalota played cupid for Jasleen and the Bhopal-based surgeon.

The two met each other around a week-and-a-half ago through a video call. Jasleen said that Anup ji told her about the doctor, who got separated from his wife last year. However, the matter couldn't move forward owing to the Coronavirus lockdown. But, he did not want to delay their meeting, so he introduced them virtually. She said that she gets along well with her new boyfriend and talk a lot via phone calls.

When asked if the man has ever spoken to her about her alleged link-up with Anup Jalota, Jasleen said that he did not even bring up the topic once. She said that they do not dig into each other's past. Jasleen was quoted saying, 'He is yet to get a divorce and so, we are taking one day at a time. I just want to say that it’s my life and I am happy that Anupji is involved in it.'

Talking about the man, Anup said that the man comes from a cultured family, and he has known him for five to six years. He hopes that things will work out between Jasleen and the doctor. He further added that he had promised to do Jasleen's kanyadaan and he hopes to do it whenever Jasleen chooses to tie the knot.

Well, the name of the man in question aka Jasleen's virtual boyfriend is yet to be known. But, by Jasleen's statements, we know that he is a divorcee. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

