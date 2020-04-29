Bigg Boss 12 fame Jasleen Matharu got married secretly? Here's the truth

Has Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu tied the knot in a secret wedding amidst Coronavirus lockdown? Here is what we know.

Jasleen Matharu is remembered as one of the most controversial contestants of Bigg Boss 12. Well, the diva grabbed eyeballs from the very first day of 's show. She entered the BB 12 house with her guruji and bhajan singer Anup Jalota. Jasleen revealed that she is in a romantic relationship with him, and the two have been dating each other. Her revelations sent a shock wave around, and soon tongues started wagging about the duo. But, after the show, Jasleen and Anup both refuted the news.

Ever since her stint on the reality show, Jasleen has managed to stay in the news. A while ago, she was also seen on swayamwar show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, trying to woo Paras Chhabra. However, recently rumours started spreading that Jasleen has tied the knot in a secret wedding. Yes, speculations of Jasleen's secret wedding went viral on social media. It all started after Jasleen posted a video on her Instagram handle, wherein she is seen clad in 'Chooda’ and 'Sindoor.'

Take a look at Jasleen's video here:

Within moments, fans started pouring questions if she has gotten hitched and wanted to know every detail of her wedding. Undoubtedly, Jasleen looked beautiful in this bride's avatar. But, the question is, is she really married? We have the answer for it. A leading entertainment portal got in touch with Jasleen to know the truth about her marriage. However, much to everyone's surprise, Jasleen rubbished the news and revealed that she is not married yet. She just dressed up for the song and wanted to give it the perfect essence of a married woman. However, later she was bombarded with messages.

Well, even we were shocked after the video. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

