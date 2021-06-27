Bigg Boss 12’s Srishty Rode admitted to hospital for over 5 days; Shares health update

Television actress Srishty Rode shared the health update with her fans from the hospital.

Ishqbaaaz star Srishty Rode recently took to her Instagram and shared health updates while being admitted to the hospital. The actress shared a small video on her Instagram story where she is lying down on the hospital bed wearing a patient gown and has covered her face with a mask. Along with the video, she wrote a note for her fans and followers. She revealed that she has been admitted to the hospital for the last 5 days and had surgery. The reveal came as a piece of shocking news to her fans considering that the actor was posting frequently on social media.

Along with the story, the actress wrote a note. It read, “Just before I went in for the surgery! It's been 5 days! Still in the hospital but recovering! Thank you so much for the good wishes." The actor’s reaction as shown in the video to her surgery and recovering health was quote positive. Srishty giggled and smiled for the camera while being in the hospital. The actress had a wonderful stint in Bigg Boss 12 and made a special place in the hearts of the audience while showcasing her personality. She has acted in several popular television shows including Sssshhh Phir Koi Hai, Chhoti Bahu - Sawar Ke Rang Rachi, Shobha Somnath Ki, Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed, and Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi amongst others.

Take a look at the post:

Srishty initiated her career as an actor in the show business in 2007 with a popular show called ‘Kuchh Is Tara’. Reportedly she will be making her film debut soon with a sports drama called ‘Gabru Gang’ set against the backdrop of kite flying culture.

Also Read| Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Srishty Rode defends Rubina Dilaik for standing up against BB; clash with Sidharth

Share your comment ×