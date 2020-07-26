Bigg Boss 12's Deepak Thakur, Roshmi Banik & Saba Khan pen sweet wishes for birthday girl Somi Khan; See posts

Bigg Boss 12 fame Somi Khan recently celebrated her birtdhay. Her good friends Deepak Thakur and Roshmi Banik showered the birthday girl with sweet birthday notes. Take a look.

Somi Khan, who rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 12, celebrated her birthday yesterday (July 25, 2020). Yes, the beautiful girl turned a year older, and her family and friends ensured to make her day 'special.' While she couldn't party hard with her pals owing to the COVID-19 crisis in the country, the actress had an intimate yet glamorous birthday celebration at home with her loved ones. Dressed in a beautiful white dress, Somi turned into a princess with crown, and happily cut her delicious birthday cake. The room was decorated with balloons as they organized a mini-party at home.

Sharing a video of her birthday celebration, Somi thanked her 'lifelines' her sisters, family, and friends for this beautiful birthday surprise. The young star's best friends' from the BB 12 house also showered their love and blessings on the birthday girl. Deepak Thakur and Roshmi Banik penned down awe-inspiring birthday messages for Somi, as they wished the best for her on her special day. While Roshmi commented on Somi's post and wrote, 'Happiest one to you, sweets. Miss you God bless you always.'

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 12 contestants Deepak Thakur, Roshmi Banik and Saba Khan REUNITE at Somi Khan's sister's wedding

Deepak, who shares a warm bond with Somi, shared an adorable photo with her on his Instagram handle, and wrote a sweet note. The singer wrote, 'Happy Birthday to you. May God always keep you happy. Keep smiling and laughing always. May you achieve all that you desire in life.'

Somi's loving sister Saba Khan, who also participated in 's show, created a beautiful video for her. Parsing Somi, Saba said that she is extremely special in her life as they are not only sisters but best of friends also.

Take a look Somi's birthday posts here:

Credits :Instagram

